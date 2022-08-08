Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims

David and Nelwood Wheeler have lived in the Buckhorn area for most of their lives. They've been...
David and Nelwood Wheeler have lived in the Buckhorn area for most of their lives. They’ve been doing everything they can to help their community build back after the floods.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding.

As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.

One couple from Buckhorn picked up meals to deliver to people who can’t come pick them up themselves.

David and Nelwood Wheeler have lived in the Buckhorn area for most of their lives. They’ve been doing everything they can to help their community build back after the floods.

Monday, they delivered hot meals to people in the area. Along the way, we met people who have lost everything, had their homes destroyed, and many who are still without water.

When we met Carol Turner, she was working to clean up her basement.

“I had water boxes gallon jug water boxes sitting back there on the floor and I didn’t think it had got that deep, but it was this far on the box and mud in the jars that I had cleaned. We think it destroyed our heating unit,” said Turner.

Despite the mess she’s working to clean up, Turner says she’s more concerned for others.

“It’s sad. I’m blessed. There’s people don’t have a basement to clean up. I pray for them every day,” Turner said.

A sentiment we continue to see in Eastern Kentucky, even those who have lost everything say they’re blessed and are doing what they can to help others.

