Kentucky REALTORS secures $500,000 for EKY flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Association of REALTORS Relief Foundation and Kentucky REALTORS are providing $500,000 in relief funding to help those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the widespread flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“I’m heartbroken to see our Eastern Kentucky communities experience devastating loss and want them to know we are with them during this difficult time,” said Mike Inman, Kentucky REALTORS® President. “Kentucky REALTORS are committed to supporting families and communities as they recover and rebuild in the coming months.”

The Kentucky REALTORS Relief Foundation has also pledged to contribute an additional $25,000 to the relief efforts.

Flood relief funds can be applied toward assistance with mortgage payments and rent. Relief assistance is limited to three months of housing expenses up to a maximum of $3,000 per household.

Those interested in disaster relief funds must apply through kyrrelief.com.

Additionally, in honor of the Kentucky REALTORS centennial anniversary, KRRF has kicked off a fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $100,000 for the victims of natural disasters in Kentucky.

Those wishing to donate to the KRRF flooding relief fundraiser can do so at kyrrelief.com. All contributions are donated directly to disaster victims in Eastern Kentucky.

“Our homes can be such a source of comfort and safety,” said Josh Summers, Kentucky REALTORS® CEO. “The reality of losing something so foundational is difficult for most of us to comprehend. To help lessen this overwhelming burden, we’ve set a goal of raising $100,000. We hope that these funds, along with NAR’s commitment of $500,000, will help these homeowners get back on their feet as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.