Man accused of murdering police officers, K-9 pleads not guilty

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz is accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.
Days leading up to the shootout, Storz is accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing three police officers, a police K-9, and injuring four other officers during a violent ambush at his home in Allen, Kentucky pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen is named in a 20-count indictment. Storz is facing three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, first degree, seven counts of wanton endangerment, first degree, assault on a service animal, first degree, and assault in the fourth degree, fourth offense domestic violence.

The deadly incident happened Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen.

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz is accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an Emergency Protection Order and arrest Storz for fourth-degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins all died in the barrage of gunfire that officials have described as a ‘war zone.’

Police K-9 Drago was also shot and killed during the shootout.

All four heroes were laid to rest in Prestonsburg.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on...
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

KSP says 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff (left) and 60-year-old Vanessa Baker (right) both went...
KSP releases names of women missing after flooding
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
The National Association of REALTORS Relief Foundation and Kentucky REALTORS are providing...
Kentucky REALTORS secures $500,000 for EKY flood relief
Three injured in home explosion