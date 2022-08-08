Montgomery County has a new look with a new head coach

They open the season August 20 at home against East Carter.
New Montgomery County head coach Michael Caba.
New Montgomery County head coach Michael Caba.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - After spending more than twenty seasons at the collegiate level with the last seven at Georgetown College, Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County.

Caba, who played at Magoffin County in the mid-90′s, will bring a new style of offense that features the passing attack.

Alex Hatton will be QB1 for the Indians and he will be able to air it out to talented wideout Devin Taul.

As for the defense, the Tribe had a feast or famine situation a year ago. MOCO is in a brutal district, but they think they can be a surprise in 2022.

They open the season August 20 at home against East Carter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on...
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First...
President Biden visits flood-ravaged areas of EKY

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll
New Mercer County head coach Craig Yeast.
Mercer County set to begin new era under Craig Yeast
New QB1 Luke Pennington.
Sayre set to begin third season as varsity program
UK defensive back Andru Phillips makes a play during Saturday's Fan Day.
Football Cats host annual Fan Day