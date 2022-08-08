Montgomery County has a new look with a new head coach

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - After spending more than twenty seasons at the collegiate level with the last seven at Georgetown College, Michael Caba is the new head coach at Montgomery County.

Caba, who played at Magoffin County in the mid-90′s, will bring a new style of offense that features the passing attack.

Alex Hatton will be QB1 for the Indians and he will be able to air it out to talented wideout Devin Taul.

As for the defense, the Tribe had a feast or famine situation a year ago. MOCO is in a brutal district, but they think they can be a surprise in 2022.

They open the season August 20 at home against East Carter.

