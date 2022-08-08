President Biden, First Lady to tour EKY flood damage

Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit...
Kentucky Baptist Relief is helping feed people and clean up their homes in the hardest hit regions.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday in touring flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky.

They will also talk with families affected by the historic flooding.

MORE: Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

The Bidens are scheduled to arrive at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after, the President will join a briefing at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek. Later, the President and First Lady will visit families impacted by flood waters.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington officials responded to a wreck on southbound I-75 that happened around 10:30 on...
Multiple vehicles involved in I-75 wreck
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
Radio traffic indicates officers on the scene were trying to break up a large crowd, “Car 50,...
9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney was last seen on Dec. 24, 2020, according to the Shelby...
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney

Latest News

More rounds of showers & storms will be coming
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rain will move through the region.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will blow through the region
A Jackson Co. preschooler holds her new Peppa Pig nap mat she got while back-to-school shopping...
Kentucky kids, parents come to Lexington to gear up for new academic year
It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky as they continue to clean...
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky