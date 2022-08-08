President Biden, First Lady to tour EKY flood damage

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday in touring flood-ravaged areas of Eastern Kentucky.

They will also talk with families affected by the historic flooding.

The Bidens are scheduled to arrive at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Shortly after, the President will join a briefing at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek. Later, the President and First Lady will visit families impacted by flood waters.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.