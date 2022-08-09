Biden pledges federal aid and funding to flood ravaged eastern Kentucky

Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
Pres. Joe Biden, First Lady to tour Eastern Ky. flood damage
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While President Biden was in eastern Kentucky Monday, he said his administration is allocating millions of dollars in aid, providing grants for temporary housing, and loans to help cover property losses. He also committed to covering 100% of the emergency work for 30 days to rebuild flood ravaged communities.

“I don’t want any Kentuckian telling me. ‘you don’t have to do this for me,’” said Biden. “Oh ya we do. You’re an American citizen. We never give up we never stop. We never bow, we never bend. We just go forward and that’s what we’re going to do here and you’re going to see.”

Biden toured the Lost Creek area of Breathitt County Monday. Nearby at Riverside Christian School, they’re hoping the national and federal attention is what they need to recover.

“We’re not sure where we’re going to stand on federal help, said Andy Keck, the Director of Development at the school. “They did help us a little bit on the last flood. We hope maybe on this flood they will as well.”

“During the President’s visit, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was also on the ground. She was also in the region the day after the floods.

“FEMA has been able to provide over 800 Kentuckians so far across the 12 designated counties with over $13 million in disaster assistance under the major disaster declaration,” Criswell said Monday.

WKYT has heard of instances where people were denied FEMA aid. WKYT’s Chad Hedrick asked Gov. Andy Beshear about this last week.

During his Team Kentucky update Thursday, Beshear said, “Do not give up. If you are initially denied, appeal. Don’t stop. We are talking to FEMA officials. I even mentioned to the president. We will be having more of these conversations that more people have to qualify for FEMA.”

This graphic shows how to appeal a denial for FEMA aid.
This graphic shows how to appeal a denial for FEMA aid.(WKYT)

