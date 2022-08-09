Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

WATCH
WATCH(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of thunderstorms flaring up across the region as a slow-moving cold front drops in. This hangs around for a few days and brings another local high water threat. Once we get this front to drop through here, we have a blast of September air that looks to settle in.

A Flood Watch is out for all of central and eastern Kentucky through Wednesday

Temps today are back into the mid and upper 80s for many with a local 90. Humidity levels are sky high and this will add fuel to the thunderstorm development fire. Storms will increase as the day goes on and will bring the potential for more high water issues.

The threat for showers and storms will then increase later tonight through Wednesday night. That’s when heavy rainfall is likely and we may very well be talking about more high water issues developing. Please stay alert during this time.

MUCH cooler and drier air filters in behind this boundary from later Thursday into the coming weekend. Lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s are likely as a blast of September air filters into the region and the eastern half of the country.

Showers and storms return as soon as late Sunday into Monday.

