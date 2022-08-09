Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to.
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have illustrated with words what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy said players leaving for Saudi-funded LIV Golf are taking the easy way out. Woods says they are turning their backs on the tour that made them.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Aug. 9, 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke about an hour. The golfers were seeking a temporary restraining order, which Freeman denied.

Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford claimed they should be able to play where they want to. They are among 10 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last week - including Phil Mickelson.

