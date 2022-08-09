Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Flood risk grows

Rounds of heavy rain will be back
Rounds of heavy rain will be back(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rounds of heavy rain will be back in town again today and tomorrow.

It won’t be a total washout but we do expect some locally heavy downpours at times. The ground is already saturated, so when you consider that with more heavy rounds of rain we end up with local high water problems. Again, keep in mind that it will not rain steadily for the entire day but it will be wetter at times when the heavy stuff gets going. Watch low-lying flood-prone areas very closely.

On the other side of the rain, we will see temperatures fall into the 70s with some 50-degree nights coming our way. These numbers are what we normally see during the month of September.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
After the devastating floods, the Bobcats were offered the chance to practice at Madison...
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First...
President Biden visits flood-ravaged areas of EKY
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help

Latest News

Heavy rains possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms Ahead
More rounds of showers & storms will be coming
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of heavy rain will move through the region.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will blow through the region