Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Flood risk grows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Those rounds of heavy rain will be back in town again today and tomorrow.

It won’t be a total washout but we do expect some locally heavy downpours at times. The ground is already saturated, so when you consider that with more heavy rounds of rain we end up with local high water problems. Again, keep in mind that it will not rain steadily for the entire day but it will be wetter at times when the heavy stuff gets going. Watch low-lying flood-prone areas very closely.

On the other side of the rain, we will see temperatures fall into the 70s with some 50-degree nights coming our way. These numbers are what we normally see during the month of September.

Take care of each other!

