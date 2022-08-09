Lost Creek residents hopeful for more help after President Biden’s visit

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Breathitt County continue their recovery efforts.

The Lost Creek area was hit the hardest. President Joe Biden toured flood damage in the area Monday, saying the federal government will help until everyone is back on their feet.

A day after the presidential visit, people are out again cleaning up.

One family, who lives right next to where President Biden gave his remarks, plans on staying in their home. Although Troublesome Creek rose all the way up inside, they are cleaning it all out and starting over.

The owner’s brother, Johnny Bush Jr., was outside the home Tuesday morning, power washing and organizing all different items from the house. He’s also cleaning off a backhoe so they can move all items that were ruined out onto the street.

He says he is lucky that his house is on a hill, so he has no damage, and he is able to help his sister in need. After the President’s visit, he thinks a lot more people will get the real help they need.

Bush says his sister met the President and is hopeful the visit will help the community moving forward.

“I think it will give the people a lot of hope and for him to take time and come to see them and fly over in places he couldn’t visit and fly over and see them anyhow and I’m hoping everyone can get help,” Bush said.

A lot of people in Lost Creek are patiently waiting for a financial response from FEMA, as they continue their cleanup.

