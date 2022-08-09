Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning.

A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened two weeks ago. Joshua Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car carrying three people from Illinois, killing all of them.

“We had received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Before officers could get it stopped, the collision occurred,” said Lt. Detective Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Poore was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup when police say the 21-year-old plowed nearly head on into a Nissan carrying three people, all around the age of 25, from the Chicago area. Police suspect alcohol was involved.

“One of the first officers on the scene indicated that they had seen open alcoholic containers in the vehicle,” Edwards said.

Despite Poore being in and out of consciousness, Detective Edwards also testified they were able to give him a breathalyzer test and he blew a .22.

“In the course of getting him out of his vehicle, they suspected he had been drinking, so they administered a preliminary test at the scene. To which Mr. Poore failed,” Edwards said.

A judge found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury for possible indictment. The judge also refused to lower Poore’s $1 million bond.

Police said Poore was traveling through Kentucky to visit friends and family in other states at the time of the crash.

