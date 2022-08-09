Man dead after going over Georgetown dam, getting caught in undertow

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an incident in Georgetown.

The coroner says it happened Sunday at Great Crossing Park.

According to the coroner, the man was floating on a raft or tube when he got too close to the dam and went over. He then got caught in the undertow of the dam.

The man’s son, who was standing on the bank at the time, and a bystander jumped in to pull the man out of the undertow.

The man, identified by the coroner as 39-year-old Joe Wilkerson, was taken to the Georgetown hospital, where he died on Monday.

