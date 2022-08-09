Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington.

“I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.

For Parr, hearing shots ring out on weekend nights has become a common occurrence.

“I mean no one should have to go out downtown and worry for their lives. It’s just ridiculous. It is something that weighs on your mind and something that you do unfortunately have to be mindful of and it sucks that’s the case. But that’s the world we live in,” Parr said.

This Saturday night was no different.

“My roommate was home up on the balcony. Screaming at me as I was coming in, saying ‘Get inside, get inside.”

Lexington Police confirm multiple shots were fired a little after 2 a.m. on Short street near the 5/3 Pavilion. Enough to send people running for cover. No one was hurt, but many said they may think twice before going out again.

“He was telling me that he just heard pops,” said Caleb Peck.

Peck works downtown, and is typically out with his friends on a Saturday night, thankful to miss this one.

“It always is just in the back of your mind.”

“My friend Omar was the one who came in. Started getting people down. Saying, get down, get down. Had the music going for a full ten minutes while people were on the floor before they could finally turn it off,” said downtown business owner, Nick ‘Panda’ Godbehere.

The owner of a downtown hat shop, the Headquarters, known as ‘Panda’, he says not only does he worry for his friends with the frequent shootings, but he’s also worried it’s going to be bad for business.

“I’m worried people are going to want to come downtown less.”

Those we talked to said they always keep their heads on a swivel when out, but just wish this wasn’t a problem they had to worry about so much in Lexington.

