New small home allows more personalized experience for veterans at Lexington VA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for the new community living center small home at the Lexington VA.

The small homes allow for a more personalized experience for veterans while they’re staying at the VA.

It’s the first of the little homes being buil at the VA hospital. The facility has 10 bedrooms and is part of a three-phased project that will bring 50 small home bedrooms to veterans.

VA officials say the new CLC Small Home atmosphere will change the way veterans can be cared for.

The first small home on the Lexington VA’s campus celebrated its ribbon cutting today. The home has 10 private rooms for veterans and officials say that the facility will offer state of the art care for veterans who need it most. I’ll have more coming up today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/kuGbzhNskv — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 9, 2022

A much more personalized touch, the 10 rooms all center around a communal kitchen area where veterans can get food or chat with their fellow veterans any time of day. The facility has laundry, a therapeutic tub and is designed to make each room feel like home.

“The word home is in the title because these are meant to be very veteran-centric and home-like environments,” said Becky Rhoads, interim medical center director. “They’re all private rooms so they all have their own bathrooms on suite too. All of the therapies come to them in their room, so they can have as much or as little interaction outside of the space as they want.”

Employees say the home is built with a track system in place to help veterans who may not be able to easily get up and down, as well as hiding places for medical equipment to maintain more of a home-like atmosphere.

VA officials say the final phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2030.

