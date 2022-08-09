New small home allows more personalized experience for veterans at Lexington VA

New small home allows more personalized experience for veterans at Lexington VA
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for the new community living center small home at the Lexington VA.

The small homes allow for a more personalized experience for veterans while they’re staying at the VA.

It’s the first of the little homes being buil at the VA hospital. The facility has 10 bedrooms and is part of a three-phased project that will bring 50 small home bedrooms to veterans.

VA officials say the new CLC Small Home atmosphere will change the way veterans can be cared for.

A much more personalized touch, the 10 rooms all center around a communal kitchen area where veterans can get food or chat with their fellow veterans any time of day. The facility has laundry, a therapeutic tub and is designed to make each room feel like home.

“The word home is in the title because these are meant to be very veteran-centric and home-like environments,” said Becky Rhoads, interim medical center director. “They’re all private rooms so they all have their own bathrooms on suite too. All of the therapies come to them in their room, so they can have as much or as little interaction outside of the space as they want.”

Employees say the home is built with a track system in place to help veterans who may not be able to easily get up and down, as well as hiding places for medical equipment to maintain more of a home-like atmosphere.

VA officials say the final phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2030.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
After the devastating floods, the Bobcats were offered the chance to practice at Madison...
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First...
President Biden visits flood-ravaged areas of EKY
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

People in Breathitt County continue their recovery efforts. The Lost Creek area was hit the...
Lost Creek residents hopeful for more help after President Biden’s visit
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday it's expected to get 'dangerously hot' in areas still...
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on EKY flooding
Summer Grillin Dave Baker and Ben Rose G&J Pepsi
Summer Grillin Dave Baker and Ben Rose G&J Pepsi
Lost Creek residents hopeful for more help after President Biden’s visit
Lost Creek residents hopeful for more help after President Biden’s visit