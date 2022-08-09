Popular Lexington restaurant closing
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing.
Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade.
According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break from the restaurant business.
The owners of La Taquiza Taqueria are expected to take over the building and open a second location.
Sav’s last day open will be August 27.
