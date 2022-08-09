Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing.

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade.

According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break from the restaurant business.

The owners of La Taquiza Taqueria are expected to take over the building and open a second location.

Sav’s last day open will be August 27.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.