Sen. McConnell makes stop at Knott Co. Sportsplex

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Eighteen people lost their lives in Knott County during disastrous flooding nearly two weeks ago. Many that survived returned home to find nothing left, and are now turning to their community and others to help them rebuild their lives.

Sen. Mitch McConnell visited the Knott County Sportsplex on Tuesday, which has become a hub of resources including FEMA assistance, food, clothing and cleaning supplies.

He thanked frontline workers and first responders after touring damage.

McConnell shared a story about a woman and her 7-month-old child, describing them as “the resilient future of Kentucky.” He recalled on devastating tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky back in December, but said the widespread damage in eastern Kentucky is incomparable.

“Overall, this has been an extremely challenging year for Kentucky regarding natural disasters. We’re going to get past this, we’re already on the ground and building back better,” McConnell said.

Sen. McConnell said the state has never been in a better position financially to tackle a crisis of this magnitude. He believes the money is available and it’s a matter of getting it moved around appropriately and in a timely fashion, because these families have no time to waste.

