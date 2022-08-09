Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case

Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a...
Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder.

Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m. a car crashed into a parked car on Charles Avenue, not far from Newtown Pike. When crews arrived, they realized the driver had a gunshot wound.

The driver, 54-year-old Randy Wise, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wise was the only person in the car. Officers have not said where the shooting happened, or where Wise may have been coming from.

Police say an anonymous Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tip helped solve the case and led to the arrest.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
After the devastating floods, the Bobcats were offered the chance to practice at Madison...
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join Governor Andy Beshear and First...
President Biden visits flood-ravaged areas of EKY
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Joshua Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car...
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
According to the coroner, the man was floating on a raft or tube when he got too close to the...
Man dead after going over Georgetown dam, getting caught in undertow
Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re...
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims