Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder.

Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m. a car crashed into a parked car on Charles Avenue, not far from Newtown Pike. When crews arrived, they realized the driver had a gunshot wound.

The driver, 54-year-old Randy Wise, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wise was the only person in the car. Officers have not said where the shooting happened, or where Wise may have been coming from.

Police say an anonymous Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tip helped solve the case and led to the arrest.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

