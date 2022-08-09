Three plead guilty in connection with 2020 Laurel Co. murder

Left to right: Robert Gray, Ashley Lewis and Freddy Scalf, Jr.
Left to right: Robert Gray, Ashley Lewis and Freddy Scalf, Jr.(Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have pled guilty in connection with a 2020 Laurel County murder.

On December 20, 2020, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell was murdered off Highway 490, five miles north of London. Investigators said Caldwell was shot dead in his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene and were later arrested.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Robert Brandon Gray pled to 25 years in prison, 31-year-old Ashley Lewis pled to 20 years in prison and 30-year-old Freddy Wayne Scalf, Jr. pled to 15 years in prison.

Gray was charged with murder, Lewis is charged with complicity to murder, and Scalf is charged with complicity to murder and evidence tampering.

The sheriff’s office said their final sentencing is scheduled for September 14.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

