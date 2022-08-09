Woodford County hoping for encore following 13-1 season

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County hired Dennis Johnson in 2015 and over the last seven years, he has built something special in Versailles.

The Yellow Jackets had a dream season in 2021, going 13-0 before losing to South Warren in the state semifinals. That was fun, but that magical season is now in the rear view mirror.

With the opener approaching, the Yellow Jackets have some holes to fill. Quarterback Bryce Patterson and linebacker Jackson Geilear are both gone, but in the backfield, they return one of the best rushers in the state Preston Stacy.

Despite the turnover on Woodford County’s roster, they still have plenty of talent and as defending region champs, they’ll get everyone’s best shot.

Woodford County opens the season August 19 in Glasgow against LaRue County.

