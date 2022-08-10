Ally Blake’s Forecast | Flood threat into the evening

By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Wednesday evening everyone! A flood watch is still up for central and eastern Kentucky until midnight tonight. Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could cause issues for some locations. Flash flood warnings could be likely across the state. Our First Alert Weather Day continues.

As we get into the evening temps are likely to drop to near 70 degrees with frequent showers and thunderstorms. Localized flash flooding and high water issues could come up. Overnight the rain will wrap up, fog is likely early tomorrow morning. As our cold front moves through, we will likely feel the humidity drop tomorrow and see temperatures in the low 80s. Most of us stay dry but a lingering shower could show up in southeastern Kentucky. The Friday into the weekend looks gorgeous with a September feel. Highs are likely in the upper 70s with low humidity. Things look to stay dry for most of the weekend. Next week is looking like we could see rain chances increase.

I hope you all have a great evening and stay safe!

