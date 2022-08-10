Fayette Co. parents do some last-minute back-to-school shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final night of summer vacation for Fayette County students, and some parents spent the evening getting a few last-minute items.

“We are doing the last of our back-to-school shopping. There were a few items on the list we missed,” parent Aletha Malone said.

It’s the first time in two years that parents like Aletha Malone needed supplies other than a computer.

“It feels a little different for us. Well shopping it totally is. There’s more people, less stuff,” Malone said.

And parking lots full of kids who will hopefully be spending the school year in person and not online.

“I’m hoping for a full school year. No days off. Well we could have a few days off for snow days, but none because of illnesses,” Malone said.

Another parent reiterated how tough virtual learning was for their child.

“It was difficult for them to keep their attention span going. Also for us parents, I have a master’s degree, but it’s in a different field. So if they had issues, I didn’t know how to help them. Just difficult for them, for us and for the teachers,” parent Anthony Presley said.

Presley has one daughter starting fifth grade and another heading into middle school.

“Hopefully this continues to go well. We don’t have any more setbacks with another pandemic. And the kids can get back to normal,” Presley said.

Parents are hopeful the new semester will be a fresh start after a hard two years.

Students in the Fayette County Public School system will head back to school Wednesday. You can see a full list of back-to-school dates here.

