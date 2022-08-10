FCPS students back in the classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County students are back in the classrooms.

Wednesday marks the start of the 2022 school year for many students in Lexington.

The hope is for this year to be a lot more normal than last year. The approach is going to be one centered on personal choice and responsibility. For two years, Fayette County School officials have been flexible, adaptable and ready to change at a moment’s notice during the pandemic.

@FCPSKY students are kicking off the start of the 2022 school year today! School leaders say that they're moving to a new 'Either Way is Okay' campaign when it comes to wearing a mask. I spoke with the superintendent this morning about what the year will look like. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/dRBKAXQwXb — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) August 10, 2022

Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says that mindset is changing now.

“The pandemic in general, you know, it’s kind of turned a corner. People are aware of their own personal concern for their health and precautions that they need to take for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Liggins.

Dr. Liggins says that the school district is moving to their new ‘Either Way is Okay’ campaign for students. That means masking is going to be optional inside school buildings and buses. However, officials are still encouraging people to follow the guidance that’s out there, especially when Fayette County is in the red zone.

“At the end of the day, people are taking more personal responsibility for their own health and what they’re most comfortable with,” said Dr. Liggins. “I’ve seen plenty of students and staff with masks and I’ve seen plenty of students and staff without it and so again, either way is okay and that’s our stance.”

The school district is still going to be offering masks and tests to students who need one and their policy on if you get sick with COVID is still the same as the CDC’s guidance.

Dr. Liggins says they are still regularly in contact with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department and the State Department of Health for updates on COVID-19, but, for now, the emphasis will be on giving students and parents the freedom to make their own choices.

