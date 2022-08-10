Flooding cleanup continues in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The cleanup continues all over Eastern Kentucky.

Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson says they are making progress. The community of Bull Skin, near Oneida, is where most of the devastating flooding happened.

The Bull Skin community lost two people to the flood. An 81-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were killed when they were washed out of their homes.

One homeowner told us there was five feet of water inside the home. He says they have had water inside before, but nothing like this.

It’s the same story all over Clay County.

People are taking everything out of the homes and cutting the drywall up. It all has to go so it can dry out then they can rebuild.

Watson says people are staying in campers, motels, and wherever they can find a place. He says 95 percent of their homes have been cleaned out since the flooding happened.

