Former UK basketball star volunteers to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, former Kentucky basketball star, Ramel Bradley, spent some time with ARH volunteering in Eastern Kentucky.

His first stop Wednesday morning was at the donation and distribution site in the old JC Penny building in Hazard.

Bradley was with ARH president and CEO, Hollie Harris Phillips.

“Our hearts just go out to everyone all over Eastern Kentucky,” said Bradley. “I’m here to do what I need to do and be supportive.”

