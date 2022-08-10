High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT/WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday.

The Governor said the 38th victim was a high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts.

According to Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle, Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims last Wednesday evening, but he started to not feel well.

Crawford was taken to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital where he later died.

Officials did not know the cause of death.

