Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire area.

The afternoon and evening hours will be filled with rounds of rain. Some of that could pour at times! You have to keep in mind that the ground is very saturated and even a quick inch of rain will cause some issues. That’s why we are talking about flooding and flash flooding in this setup. If we have any high water issues, most of those will happen during the afternoon and evening hours.

On the other side of a cold front, we will find some much cooler air. Not only is it cooler but it will be quite a bit drier as well. Those rain chances will essentially disappear from our forecast.

Take care of each other!

