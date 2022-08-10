KSP investigating possible murder-suicide in Harlan County

By Ethan Sirles
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide in Harlan County.

KSP Post 10 in Harlan got a call Tuesday night about two people being shot on Jonathan Drive.

Troopers responded to the call and began an investigation.

A release from KSP states the initial investigation showed Phoebe Cloud, 39, was shot by her husband, Mitchell Cloud, 39, before killing himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Deputy Coroner.

