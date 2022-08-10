Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 beagles from Va. facility where 4K were rescued

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In what’s considered the “largest animal rescue ever,” 4,000 beagles were rescued and removed from a Virginia breeding operation.

Those beagles are being scattered to adoption agencies all over the country, including the Lexington Humane Society, where 15 female beagles arrived this week.

When Katy Stoess read about the rescue beagles, she really didn’t believe it.

“I think we all thought it was a typo and then realized, no it’s 4,000,” said Stoess, who is the special events manager at the humane society.

The Lexington Humane Society took in 15 all female beagles between the ages of eight months and one year. Luckily, they have volunteers like Kim Norris, who is more than happy to play with the dogs.

“The opportunity to get to spend part of my day with a pack of beagles, I mean what a great way to spend your afternoon,” Norris said.

Even though the beagles seem normal, they’ve only just escaped a life of fear. Stoess and Norris said they think the dogs even had their vocal cords damaged so they wouldn’t bark in the breeding facility.

“I mean how could you do something to a living being? Especially, I mean, look how cute the beagles are. I mean how could you do anything harmful to something that cute?” Norris said.

They spent their lives in small pens, without touching grass or being shown affection. But after a 9-hour drive, they were welcomed in Lexington with open arms.

“They were so timid and afraid getting off of the truck and now they’re running around and playing like normal dogs, they never got to be before,” Stoess said.

Right now those beagles are still going through processing, but this Friday, they’ll be going to their foster homes.

Some of the foster homes are actually fostering to adopt and there is already a waiting list for those who want to adopt one of the 15 dogs.

They’re just too cute not to post. 🥹



To donate you can text BEAGLES to 41444.



These pictures were taken during their food/nap time. They’re usually having fun with all the volunteers at the Lexington Humane Society! 🎾🐕 pic.twitter.com/DliqALowbC — Julia Sandor (@JuliaSandorWKYT) August 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.