Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, they received a call Tuesday evening from the university about a threat made toward the school.

Police say 35-year-old Dustin Burchett, of Somerset, indicated he was going to execute a shooting on the campus.

Police say they quickly identified Burchett as a suspect and tracked him to a location in Somerset where he was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Burchett is facing a terroristic threatening charge.

The university took extra security measures and there was a high law enforcement presence across the campus for about an hour as the investigation was conducted.

