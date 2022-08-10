Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university

Dustin Burchett, 35.
Dustin Burchett, 35.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, they received a call Tuesday evening from the university about a threat made toward the school.

Police say 35-year-old Dustin Burchett, of Somerset, indicated he was going to execute a shooting on the campus.

Police say they quickly identified Burchett as a suspect and tracked him to a location in Somerset where he was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Burchett is facing a terroristic threatening charge.

The university took extra security measures and there was a high law enforcement presence across the campus for about an hour as the investigation was conducted.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

