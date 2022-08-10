Morehead State hungry to win PFL title in 2022

Rob Tenyer is set to begin his tenth season as head coach at Morehead State.
Morehead State Media Day
Morehead State Media Day(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State had the chance to win the Pioneer Football League late in the season in 2021, but lost by seven to both Davidson and San Diego to crush those chances.

The Eagles finished 7-4, 6-2 in the PFL and they are hoping to use that success as a springboard to win the championship this fall.

Morehead State opens the season August 27 at Mercer and they visit defending FCS runner-up Montana State on September 10.

They visit Stetson on September 24 in the PFL opener. Rob Tenyer is set to begin his tenth season as head coach at Morehead State.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Good Samaritan’ killed in Georgetown crash identified; driver facing charges
After the devastating floods, the Bobcats were offered the chance to practice at Madison...
Breathitt Co. coach who lost everything in flood surprised with new car
Aaron Crawford
‘He was a real life superhero’: Knott County Central HS athlete dies days after helping flood victims
Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington.
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

Latest News

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Federal judge denies LIV golfers bid for PGA Tour postseason
Woodford County star Preston Stacy.
Woodford County hoping for encore following 13-1 season
New Montgomery County head coach Michael Caba.
Montgomery County has new look with new head coach
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) is held up by teammate guard Austin Dotson (61) after...
Kentucky debuts at No. 21 in Preseason Coaches Poll