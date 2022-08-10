Morehead State hungry to win PFL title in 2022

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead State had the chance to win the Pioneer Football League late in the season in 2021, but lost by seven to both Davidson and San Diego to crush those chances.

The Eagles finished 7-4, 6-2 in the PFL and they are hoping to use that success as a springboard to win the championship this fall.

Morehead State opens the season August 27 at Mercer and they visit defending FCS runner-up Montana State on September 10.

They visit Stetson on September 24 in the PFL opener. Rob Tenyer is set to begin his tenth season as head coach at Morehead State.

