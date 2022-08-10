MSU Men’s Basketball team joins Hindman cleanup efforts

(Morehead State Athletics.)
By Brian Milam and Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Office supplies spread out, essentials destroyed, mud everywhere and everything saturated with water. That is the scene in Hindman.

Debris keeps piling up, and some said that, while the work seems endless, it needs to be done.

“I feel like it is something people should do,” said LJ Bryan. “It does feel rewarding but the biggest thing I feel is people need help.”

Wednesday morning, members of the Morehead State men’s basketball team arrived in Hindman, with no idea what they were about to experience.

“Just seeing all the water, I feel like I saw the level from where the water was at, it was just crazy,” said Jack Wolfe. “To see that much water was there and how much damage it did.”

The team’s coach, Preston Spradlin, played high school basketball at Betsy Layne and college basketball at Alice Lloyd College.

“We wanted to get out here and get some boots on the ground and actually help,” said Spradlin.

Spradlin added bringing his team to Hindman had to be done because this situation hits close to home.

“This is home!” said Spradlin. “This is where my roots are up until I was 22 years old before moving to Lexington and Morehead. So there are a lot of great people here and a lot of great memories. Everything is ruined and it’s a hard thing to see and so trying to help people as best we can and trying to make a small impact.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
‘Good Samaritan’ killed in Georgetown crash identified; driver facing charges
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington.
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
According to the coroner, the man was floating on a raft or tube when he got too close to the...
Man dead after going over Georgetown dam, getting caught in undertow
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue
Three thieves used a huge rock to bust in Cold Collection Vintage on Waller Avenue.
People caught on surveillance breaking into vintage clothing store in Lexington
A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands.
WATCH | Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university
Dustin Burchett, 35.
Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university