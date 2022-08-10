Multiple vehicle accident causes part of I-75 south in Fayette Co. to shut down

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.

According to the city, I-75 south is shut down at exit 104. They said multiple vehicles reportedly hydroplaned and are off the roadway.

Police and fire units are at the scene.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to Athens Boonesboro Rd.

We’re not sure of any injuries, but we have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll update you with more information as we get it.

