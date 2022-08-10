People caught on surveillance breaking into vintage clothing store in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thieves were caught on camera breaking into a Lexington clothing business and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of items.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday in Lexington.

Three thieves used a huge rock to bust in Cold Collection Vintage on Waller Avenue. Trey Lewis is the co-owner, and he got an alert at home on his phone and saw the burglary live from a video feed.

He called police and headed to the store, beating law enforcement to the scene.

“I ran through the glass and I ran through our little hallway and through the back door here and chased one them through the back and to the exit and across the street,” Lewis said.

But it was too late-- the crooks got away.

“They stole about $8,000,” Lewis said.

Most of that amount comes from high-end shoes. He said more than 15 pairs were stolen. Some of them were vintage Nikes, and some of them were Yeezys, a popular brand designed by rapper Kanye West.

Lewis said whoever did this knew the haul would be valuable.

“A lot of these shoes are released one time and sell out immediately. They went for every high dollar high value shoe that they could. All of my best stuff was taken,” Lewis said.

Lewis isn’t alone in his misfortunes. He said the vape shop next door was hit a few months ago in the same manner. Now, he has to move forward, trying to replace what was stolen.

“We’ll bounce back one way or another. We’ll find more shoes, but I won’t find my piece of mind,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he’s not going anywhere, but he will beef up his security.

