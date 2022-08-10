Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a Crime Stoppers tip helped lead them to a suspect they’ve been looking for for more than a year.

The arrest Tuesday night led to a large police presence on Nickwood Trail, which is a neighborhood near Liberty Elementary School.

Police said this was part of a detective operation to arrest the suspect.

Right now, we don’t know the person’s name.

Officers were at the house gathering evidence and it’s still under investigation.

