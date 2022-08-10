Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year

WATCH | Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a Crime Stoppers tip helped lead them to a suspect they’ve been looking for for more than a year.

The arrest Tuesday night led to a large police presence on Nickwood Trail, which is a neighborhood near Liberty Elementary School.

Police said this was part of a detective operation to arrest the suspect.

Right now, we don’t know the person’s name.

Officers were at the house gathering evidence and it’s still under investigation.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

