2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival canceled

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Kirstin Baum
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers for the 2022 Knott County Gingerbread Festival announced it has been canceled.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post.

Organizers said the festival committee, volunteers, and vendors are heartbroken due to the destruction caused by the historic flooding our region saw on July 28th.

They ask any of their sponsors, volunteers and community leaders to spend their time and money putting their businesses and communities back together.

“We are planning something special for Knott County in the future but for the moment, we are all just trying to cope with the mass devastation in each community and trying to help where we can.” organizers said.

The festival was scheduled to begin the first Thursday after Labor Day.

