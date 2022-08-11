3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown Lexington.

The shooting happened early in the morning on July 31 in the 100 block of West Main Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.

About 20 minutes after arriving at the scene, police say that a man arrived at UK Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ten minutes after that person got there, another victim took themselves to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say 22-year-old Marion Moore, 23-year-old Antonio Bell and 44-year-old Mikcorah Taylor have since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Moore and Bell.

Moore has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bell has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Taylor has been charged with two counts of facilitation of assault and one count of facilitation of wanton endangerment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.