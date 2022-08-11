A.B. Combs school prepares to host students from flood-damaged schools

A.B. Combs school
A.B. Combs school(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The A.B. Combs Elementary school was in use from 1974 to 2017, but now, cleanup is underway to prepare to open its doors to students from Buckhorn and Robinson.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The building will be open to help serve students from schools that were damaged during flooding.

“It’s been easy to know we want to keep our group together,” said James Fugate, the Robinson Elementary Principal. “The hard part is we probably have 25-30% of our kids that have lost their home and their school. So the two safest places they know of are gone. IF we could find a way to take that same core of people and just displace them into another building, hopefully, we can provide that sense of security again. Kids come first in our community and so by keeping Robinson together we are excited for that opportunity with our staff and our community to get a building which has great bones and make it home.”

The Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the layout inside the A.B. Combs building is simple, allowing Buckhorn students on one side and Robinson students on the other side.

“We’re at that point where it is time to quit mourning. It’s time to start doing the work,” said Fugate/

James Fugate is set to begin his ninth year as a principal. He spent his first three years at AB Combs and the rest at Robinson. Now, he is about to go back where it all started.

“We’re going to go to that building with a positive approach, with an excited approach, and a new foundation to create,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
Police made an arrest Tuesday night after a large police presence near a Lexington elementary...
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
Aaron Crawford
High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll
Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found

Latest News

Lexington is getting ready to host the Breeders’ Cup later this year.
Organizers announce details of Breeders’ Cup Festival
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins
Left to right: Marion Moore, 22; Mikcorah Taylor, 44; Antonio Bell, 23
3 people arrested in connection with downtown Lexington shooting
Good Thursday evening everyone! A truly lovely stretch of weather sets up over the next couple...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front leaves us feeling great
Crews are conducting water rescues in multiple counties, including Breathitt County.
Gov. Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll