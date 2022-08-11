Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front leaves us feeling great

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Thursday evening everyone! A truly lovely stretch of weather sets up over the next couple of days. Into the evening rain chances diminish and clear skies remain with temps dropping from the 70s to 60s.

Waking up on Friday morning temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some fog may be present in the valleys. Skies look to be mostly clear with sunshine as temps rise into the upper 70s with low humidity. Saturday looks to be the same, morning temps are crips in the 50s. By Sunday rain chances increase slightly later in the day. We could see temps continue in the upper 70s. Pop-up afternoon showers come back into play next week.

I hope you all have a great Friday:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.