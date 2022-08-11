Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall.

Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas.

Clear Fork Road in Waynesburg is among the roads that are closed because of the washouts. It all started between 5:30 and 6 Wednesday night when the area received a lot of rain.

Clear Fork, and nearby Ellison Ridge Road, on the Lincoln - Pulaski County line is where most of the damage is. Emergency officials say they had three to four closures between Lincoln, Pulaski and Casey counties.

There were no injuries, but road crews say this will keep them busy for a few weeks. Most of the work will involve replacing tiles and culverts.

The road closures did not cause any major disruptions in school bus traffic. School officials say they only had to re-route one bus.

Lincoln Co road crews are busy this morning after lots of rain last night. More at noon @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/wWk2qAz2NC — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 11, 2022

