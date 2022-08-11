Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were...
Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall.

Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas.

Clear Fork Road in Waynesburg is among the roads that are closed because of the washouts. It all started between 5:30 and 6 Wednesday night when the area received a lot of rain.

Clear Fork, and nearby Ellison Ridge Road, on the Lincoln - Pulaski County line is where most of the damage is. Emergency officials say they had three to four closures between Lincoln, Pulaski and Casey counties.

There were no injuries, but road crews say this will keep them busy for a few weeks. Most of the work will involve replacing tiles and culverts.

The road closures did not cause any major disruptions in school bus traffic. School officials say they only had to re-route one bus.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
Police made an arrest Tuesday night after a large police presence near a Lexington elementary...
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
Aaron Crawford
High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll
Actor and Save the Children Trustee Jennifer Garner, left, speaks to a family impacted by the...
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky flood survivors

Latest News

More students in Kentucky are back to class Thursday. Woodford County Schools and Franklin...
More Kentucky students back in class Thursday
A few more showers
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will feel more like September.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A September feel fills the air
File
Crime Stoppers tips, reward money leading to more arrests in Lexington