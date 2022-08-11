Inflatable “bounce houses” brought in to help Breathitt County children cope with flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup.

There are three bounce houses next to Marie Robert’s Elementary School in eastern Kentucky, and the goal is to allow children to have some fun despite everything they’ve been through.

Jessica Wilmore says that she was passing through flooded areas and thought about the children now without homes. She reached out to her friend, who owns Big Bounce Nation in Lexington, and the two decided to bring bounces houses to the elementary school so that kids in the community could laugh, run, and just play.

They say it’s important for kids to have fun, especially at a time like this. A teacher said that the start of school has been pushed back since so many children are without homes and running water. Right now, Marie Robert’s is scheduled to start August 29th.

Families can pick up donations from the school. FEMA employees are there assisting families as well.

