Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A September feel fills the air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks comfortable over the next few days. The rain chances will wrap up and the pleasant air finds us!

A couple of cold fronts will push through Kentucky. The first one will go through and spark a few showers. Most of us will remain on the dry side until later today. Once the first front passes, temperatures will get stuck in the low to mid-80s. It should drive down the humidity to more tolerable levels.

The second front will make its way through the region during the late evening/nighttime hours. There is a chance that we’ll fire off another shower or thunderstorm. Most of you won’t even notice the passage. This front should deliver the September-like air and it hangs around for a few days. Highs will likely come in around the mid to upper-70s with lows that could dip all the way down into the low 50s. There could even be an upper 40-degree reading for some of you!

More action will get fired up next week.

Take care of each other!

