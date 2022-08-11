Kentucky dominates Dominican Republic in Bahamas opener

NASSAU, Bahamas (WKYT) - Kentucky opened its four-game Bahamas tour with a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select team.

The Wildcats had six players finish in double figures led by Oscar Tshiebwe with 17 points and six rebounds. Freshman Cason Wallace had 15 points and Daimion Collins finished with 15 points and a pair of highlight-reel dunks.

The Wildcats will face Tec de Monterrey on August 11 at 7:00 on the SEC Network in their second game of the trip.

