More Kentucky students back in class Thursday

More students in Kentucky are back to class Thursday. Woodford County Schools and Franklin County Schools both started the 2022 school year.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More students in Kentucky are back to class Thursday. Woodford County Schools and Franklin County Schools both started the 2022 school year.

“Surviving to thriving.” That’s the motto Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp says his district is going to emphasize this year. He says the pandemic has turned a corner, but its impacts are still there. So, supporting students, staff, and faculty are going to be more important than ever.

School start dates around Kentucky

“I think through COVID a lot of folks across the country, not just in school systems, but the focus was just on survival, and we need to shift from surviving to thriving.”

Kopp says that all starts with the environment. He says all the schools in Franklin County are going to emphasize a good working and learning environment this year, starting with clean and sanitized buildings, positive attitudes and personal choice.

Kopp says the district does not plan to make masking mandatory this year, but it is optional.

He says they’ve taken lessons from the pandemic and incorporated them into their buildings, social distancing where possible, placing extra hand sanitizing stations in halls and emphasizing students and parents get vaccinated.

“We want to be a place where you want to come every day and you want to have a smile on your face and you want to thrive,” said Kopp. “When we do that we’re going to ensure that our promise that we make to our community, ‘Every student succeeds,’ we’re going to make that happen.”

Kopp tells us this year’s first day feels the most normal it’s been in the last two years and he’s excited to hopefully carry that feeling through the year.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

