Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, water started rising in eastern Kentucky and destroyed many communities. Since then, relief, donations and other help has poured into the area.

One way people are stepping up is with the power of music. Austin Shuck and the Appalachian Pioneer Program are leading the charge with multiple benefit shows.

The images from July’s deadly flash floods have torn the heartstrings of Kentuckians everywhere with countless people jumping in to help.

“Having experienced that myself, it was my goal to hit the ground running,” Shuck said.

Shuck is an eastern Kentucky boy, and in 2012, he lost his home after a tornado hit West Liberty.

“Being in a moment that was kind of similar, I realized that if we just sit around and wait for stuff to happen, it’s not going to happen,” Shuck said.

It’s why Shuck has organized multiple benefit shows to help his neighbors in eastern Kentucky. One this past weekend was already planned so that his non-profit could have funds to help when disaster strikes. In the coming weeks, four others are planned.

“At this point we’re over $20,000 raised in two years. It’s just been through the platform of craft beer, music, and people that want to help in the community, and that’s a pretty winning formula,” Shuck said.

Local artists from Kentucky are playing in the shows, standing united for their fellow Kentuckians.

“I really want to show people that even in a time of crisis, you can pull yourself out of the storm and then maybe you can take that horrible experience and help other people,” Shuck said.

One show is the Red River Revival in Slade on Sunday, and another is next Wednesday at the Paramount Arts Center, then two will be in Lexington. You can find more info on the dates by clicking here.

