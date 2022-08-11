Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police are charging a third family member in the death of a South Carolina girl with disabilities.

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died April 11 at a hospital after she was brought in unresponsive.

The Cherokee County coroner called it the “absolute worst case of child neglect” he had seen in his career.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated Heather’s home, which the sheriff described as “deplorable.” He said the house was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots and roaches.

Heather’s parents, David and Bobbie Jo Baynard, were arrested in May and charged with murder, according to WHNS.

SLED is now also charging Heather’s 20-year-old brother, Edward Vincent Baynard, with murder, child abuse, unlawful neglect and three counts of ill-treatment of animals.

According to his arrest warrants, Edward Baynard was a respite nurse and certified personal care assistant who failed to help his sister.

David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are facing new charges for child abuse and unlawful neglect that were filed by SLED as well.

Warrants state the crib in which the 14-year-old girl lived was infested with bugs, urine and feces. Her parents are accused of canceling doctors appointments for her, despite the fact she was medically fragile.

Dozens of animals were taken from the property. The new warrants from SLED say animals at the home were severely malnourished, dehydrated and infested with fleas and worms. One dog was found dead on the property during a search warrant.

Two of the puppies rescued were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized, according to SLED.

All three suspects went through bond court Monday night for the new charges. They are being held without bond.

