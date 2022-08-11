RTDNA honors WKYT’s ‘Bridging the Great Health Divide’ with national Edward R. Murrow Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Thursday that WKYT is the winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

In 2021, WKYT committed to investigating the significant gap that exists between the health outcomes of people living in one region versus those living in another. Bridging the Great Health Divide was a plan to use the power of journalism — primarily local journalism — to expose the health gaps that exist between the Appalachian regions and the rest of the nation.

“While we are so appreciative of this award recognizing the outstanding work from our team of journalists, we are equally proud to shine a spotlight on an important issue facing many people in our region,” said WKYT News Director Robert Thomas. “Through the power of journalism and storytelling, we strived to explain the health disparities and challenges facing rural Appalachia, what’s been done to correct this, and the work that still needs to be done.”

The 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards recognized more than 100 outlets for outstanding work in digital, radio and television journalism in technical and editorial categories. WKYT is judged against television stations in markets sized 50 and smaller across the country.

“The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in journalism,” said RTDNA President and CEO Dan Shelley. “More than 750 Regional Murrow winners advanced to the national competition, and over the past few months, an expert panel of journalists has meticulously reviewed and deliberated over every entry. That’s why I’m confident in saying today’s winners represent the absolute best of the best. So let me be the first to say congratulations to our newest National Edward R. Murrow Award winners.”

There were more than 5,200 entries this year.

“Thank you to every journalist who played a role in the pieces that were submitted,” said RTDNA Chair Allison McGinley. “Not everyone can be a Murrow Award winner, but all of you make a difference in your communities. Thank you for the work you do.”

