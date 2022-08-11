Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say

Derick Damrell, 30.
Derick Damrell, 30.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole.

Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants.

Police say an officer saw him near Lowe’s on the Eastern Bypass. The officer tried to stop Damrell near Walmart, but he didn’t stop, nearly hitting two officers at one point.

They say he also ran a stop at the intersection of the Eastern Bypass and Walmart’s entrance where he crashed into another vehicle. They say he ended up in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant where nearly hit two employees.

Police say the chase ended when Damrell crashed into a light pole in the restaurant’s parking lot.

While searching his car, police say they found 30 grams of suspected meth and 25 grams of suspected heroin, as well as pills.

Damrell is facing several charges including trafficking and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
Police made an arrest Tuesday night after a large police presence near a Lexington elementary...
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
Aaron Crawford
High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll
Dustin Burchett, 35.
Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university

Latest News

WKYT wins National Edward R. Murrow Award
RTDNA honors WKYT’s ‘Bridging the Great Health Divide’ with national Edward R. Murrow Award
Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
Crystal Crank, 48.
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
There are three bounce houses next to Marie Robert’s Elementary School in eastern Kentucky, and...
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding