VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been...
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
We’re monitoring an accident on I-75 southbound in Fayette County.
I-75 South back open after multi-vehicle crash
Police made an arrest Tuesday night after a large police presence near a Lexington elementary...
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
Aaron Crawford
High school football player who died while helping flood victims officially added to death toll
Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found

Latest News

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Mercer County Superintendent Jason Booher says they have advertised an opening for an SRO since...
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins