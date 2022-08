LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A member of our WKYT Hall of Fame is heading to the Kentucky Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame.

Longtime sports anchor Dave “Buzz” Baker is part of the KBA’s 2022 inductee class.

Buzz is one of seven inductees in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

He will be honored in a ceremony in September.

WKYT celebrates 40 years with Dave “Buzz” Baker

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.