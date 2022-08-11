Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly crash in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on North Highway 27 in Eubank.

According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Crystal Crank, of Kings Mountain, was driving north on 27 when she crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound vehicle head-on.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the other car, 59-year-old Wesley Wall, of Kings Mountain, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Wall’s vehicle was also hurt and taken to the hospital. We don’t know her current condition.

The sheriff’s office says deputies noticed a strong odor of alcohol from Crank at the scene. They say she also had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet.

Crank was arrested on several charges including murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

